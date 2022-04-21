Another bear and she-wolf to arrive from Ukraine at Zarnesti Sanctuary

Another bear and she-wolf from Ukraine will soon arrive at the Libearty Sanctuary in Zarnesti, Brasov County, managed by the Million Friends Association (AMP).

The convoy that will bring the two animals from Chernivtsi, through Halmeu customs, has already left, but the duration of the trip cannot be estimated due to the fact that there are armed controls everywhere on the road, the AMP representatives transmitted on Thursday, according to agerpres.ro.

"The long trip to the much-dreamt freedom, to a life far away from all danger, has begun for the 15-year-old Barik bear and the 3-year-old she-wolf Elza. Captive since they were born in small cages near a complex hotel in Chernivtsi - Ukraine and fearing an armed conflict in the area, their fate seemed to be sealed. A new saving operation with great emotions is underway. Every extra moment spent in a war-torn country poses a mortal danger to the two innocent animals,'' according to AMP.

Barik and Elza are not the first animals rescued by the AMP from Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The first bear, which was brought since the very beginning of the conflict, was Masha, a former circus star, which, however, died just two weeks after arriving at the Zarnesti Sanctuary after a concussion.