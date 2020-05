Another four persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of the deceased from this cause reaching 868, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The dead are two men and two women with ages between 62 and 88, from Brasov County (2), Arges, all three with comorbidities, and one in Arad (Bulgarian citizen, truck driver, in transit and admitted to the Arad County Emergency Hospital).