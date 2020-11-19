 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another patient from Piatra Neamt hospital dies

Digi 24
incendiu piatra neamt

The head of the ICU at the Lectani Mobile Hospital, Florin Rosu, on Thursday announced that another of the victims of the fire at the ICU of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital who was transferred to Letcani has died.

According to this source, the patient is a woman of 68, who had comorbidities and the new form of coronavirus. The woman was helped by medical devices to breath.

This is the second death recorded among the six persons who were transferred on Saturday evening to the Lectani Mobile Hospital after the ICU at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital caught fire. Ten patients died in the fire and other six were transferred to Letcani. Also wounded in the fire were a doctor and a nurse who tried to save the patients' lives. The doctor was transferred to Belgium.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.