Another patient from Piatra Neamt hospital dies

The head of the ICU at the Lectani Mobile Hospital, Florin Rosu, on Thursday announced that another of the victims of the fire at the ICU of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital who was transferred to Letcani has died.

According to this source, the patient is a woman of 68, who had comorbidities and the new form of coronavirus. The woman was helped by medical devices to breath.

This is the second death recorded among the six persons who were transferred on Saturday evening to the Lectani Mobile Hospital after the ICU at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital caught fire. Ten patients died in the fire and other six were transferred to Letcani. Also wounded in the fire were a doctor and a nurse who tried to save the patients' lives. The doctor was transferred to Belgium.