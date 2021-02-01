 
     
Another patient in the pavilion afected by "Matei Bals" fire has died

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu matei bals

Another patient from the "Matei Bals" Institute, who was in the V pavilion of the medical unit, where the fire broke out, on an upper floor, has died, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

"The Ministry of Health received, a few moments ago, from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases" Matei Bals," the confirmation of a new death among the patients receiving medical care in this institution. The patient is an 87-year-old man "who was hospitalized in the V pavilion of the hospital, on a higher floor. He was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS-CoV-2 infection and had multiple comorbidities," the source said.

According to the same source, the completion of the forensic investigation "can establish the causes of the patient's death."

