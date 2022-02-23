ANPC commissioners issue fines worth 772,000 RON following checks at 65 large stores

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has extended checks in large retail networks at the level of the entire country, Tuesday seeing 65 units checked, which were fined, in total, 772,000 RON for the infringements noted, according to an ANPC release.

The checks targeted stores belonging to chains such as Mega Image, Penny, Profi, Cora, Auchan, Carrefour and Lidl, infringements having been found in all the stores."We changed the 'Chinese water torture' into a true cascade of actions at the national level. The results of the first checks in Bucharest and Cluj showed us we need mobilization at the national level. We must show that the entire Authority works like a machine and has a united approach at the level of the entire country. For us there aren't many variants of consumers, just one: the Romanian citizen. Whether he lives in the city or in the rural environment, he deserves to be treated with respect and he must know that we are here to protect him. The fines are not themselves important, but the way in which economic operators change their approach. Dirty must become clean, disorder must become order and carelessness becomes attention! I would like to publicly thank my fellow commissioners, of whom I am also a member. Even if we have the lowest wages of all the control authorities the fruits of our labor are more and more visible. We will stop when we find no reason for fines in any store," said Horia Constantinescu, ANPC chair.Following the activities conducted in a single day, ANPC commissioners have issued fines worth a total of 772,000 RON and complementary measures: complete stop of sale and withdrawal from human consumption circuit of defective products; temporary closing of the services activity until the fixing of noted deficiencies, for 6 stores, the complete stop of activities in departments where infringements had occurred, until the remediation of noted deficiencies, for 25 stores; the complementary measure of temporarily closing the unit, for a period of at most six months, was proposed for two stores. (AGERPRES)