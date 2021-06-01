ANPIS: Almost 170,000 people drawing social security benefits in Romania in April

As many as 169,690 people in Romania were drawing social security benefits in April, down 2,467 from the previous month, according to data data centralised by the National Agency for Social Security Payments and Inspection (ANPIS), agerpres reports.

Most beneficiaries were registered in Dolj (10,875), Bacau (9,274) and Buzau (8,204) counties, and the fewest in Bucharest (230) and the counties of Ilfov (958) and Timis (1,376).

The average amount paid in April by the Romanian state to social security beneficiaries (minimum guaranteed income) was 262.93 lei, and the total amount paid was 44.616 million lei.At the end of April, 13,562 beneficiaries were suspended from payment, most of them from Buzau (1,094), Botosani (927) and Calarasi (558).The highest value of the average amount paid (current rights) was registered in the counties of Salaj (339.42 lei), Brasov (315.53 lei) and Mures (314.21 lei).