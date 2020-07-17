ANRE: Gas producers, compelled to sell 40% of total on stock exchange

The regulatory committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority A(NRE) approved on Friday the orders by which the gas producers are compelled to sell 40% of the total on the stock exchange, according to an authority's release sent to AGERPRES.

The measure was taken in the context of the liberalization of the natural gas market for domestic consumers starting with July 1, 2020, in order to ensure continuous equal access for all participants to sources, especially small suppliers and end-customers and to transpose the changes made by adopting the Government Emergency Ordinance no.106 / 2020 for amending and supplementing the Law on electricity and natural gas no.123 / 2012.

Thus, the main measures established by the "Order on the obligation to supply natural gas on the centralized markets of natural gas producers whose annual production in the previous year exceeds 3,000,000 MWh" refer to the following aspects: establishing the period July 1, 2020 - 31 December 2022 in which natural gas producers whose annual production achieved in the previous year exceeds 3,000,000 MWh have the obligation to offer the sale of quantities of natural gas, with delivery between July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022; the mandatory annual offer quota of 40% and its breakdown by standardized products established for periods; quantities of natural gas; the minimum mandatory conditions for the supply and trading of natural gas quantities, as well as the conditions for fulfilling the bidding obligation.