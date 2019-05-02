ANRE: Romania imported 55 pct more gas in January, for 37 per cent higher price

Romania imported by 4.2 million MWh more gas in January 2019, by 55 per cent more, respectively, compared with the same month a year before, for a 37 per cent higher price, according to a report of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

In January 2018, current imports accounted for 2.7 million MWh, according to the same document.The price was by 37 per cent higher. Thus, in January 2018, the imported gas cost 91.02 lei per MWh, while in the first month this year its cost was 124.61 lei per MWh.Also, imports accounted for 23 per cent in the total national consumption in January 2019, while in January last year it covered 18.6 per cent of the total consumption.Domestic consumption accounted for 9.7 million MWh, 9.7 million MWh, up 2.3 per cent from January 2018, while extraction from deposits was 5.6 million MWh, up 7 per cent.Romania's final gas consumption increased by 12 per cent, reaching 18.1 million MWh, and out of this total 6.3 million MWh were deliveries to the regulated market (+ 14.3 per cent), and 11.8 million MWh of gas represented industrial consumption (+ 10.8 per cent).