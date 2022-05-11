ANRE's Nagy-Bege: World Bank offers us consultancy on technical regulations regarding hydrogen

The World Bank will help with a set of materials referring to technical regulations regarding hydrogen, said, on Wednesday, the Vicepresident of the National Energy Regulation Authority (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy-Bege, said, during a specialty debate.

"On the matter of technical regulations regarding hydrogen, last week we had a first session. We have consultancy from the World Bank and it seems they will help us with a set of materials referring to technical regulations regarding hydrogen. We are speaking of networks, preparing gas networks for hydrogen injection and so forth. On the matter of licenses, I think that since last year the regulation that regards the issuing of licenses was emended. From this point of view I don't think we have a problem, but categorically it's a larger challenge to have technical regulation in order to prepare to use and produce hydrogen, inject it in networks. I have the conviction that this collaboration with the World Bank, which is financing consultancy on the subject, will help us very, very much," said Nagy-Bege.

Furthermore, the ANRE official expressed his conviction that progress will be made this year.

"I am convinced that, in the course of this year, we will have progress. The moment certain documents reach a stage where we can start public debates, they will certainly be posted and absolutely all those interested in contributing to these regulations will be invited," he maintained.

Last month, State Secretary with the Ministry of Energy Constantin Stefan announced in a specialty conference that the Energy Ministry initiated demarches to elaborate the national strategy regarding the production of energy from hydrogen, in the context of Romania facing an energy crisis and the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We are presently facing an energy crisis which is doubled by the crisis provoked by the war east of our country. The Energy Ministry proposes to come to the support of household and non-household consumers, through the adoption of OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] no. 27 of March 18, 2022, regarding the measures applicable to final clients in the electrical energy and natural gas markets in the April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as to amend and complete some normative acts in the realm of energy. It's necessary to turn our gaze towards classical energy producers and, for this purpose, there is already a medium-term reorganization plan at the Oltenia Energy Complex, through the development of eight photovoltaic parks in situ, through the diversification of electrical energy production, as well as the development of a block with a 750 MW installed power capacity, a gas energy block at Isalnita for 475 MW and a block for approximately 850 MW at Turceni, together with Isalnita," Stefan emphasized.

In his turn, Claudiu Dumbraveanu, general director with the Directorate for Energy Market and Prices with the ANRE, mentioned that the market model of electrical energy is one implemented in 2012, "rigidly, a model with many restrictions, in which directly negotiated transactions were not allowed, which did not allow the conclusion of PPA's, a market model in which only standardized products could be traded."

The Committee for Industries and Services of the Chamber of Deputies, together with the Association of Electrical Energy producers - HENRO, are organizing on Wednesday, at the Palace of the Parliament, the debate titled "The national energy market in the European and global context."AGERPRES