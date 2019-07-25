 
     
ANSVSA: 416 hotbeds of African Swine Fever discovered in 140 localities

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pesta porcina

The African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected in 140 localities in 20 counties, with 416 hotbeds discovered (one in a a type A kind of exploitation), while in other 4 counties they were only discovered cases in wild boards. 


As many as 372,325 pigs were eliminated so far and there were 1,660 cases recorded in wild boards, according to a release sent to AGERPRES. 

In order to stop the disease from further spreading, all animals under suspicion to have the disease must be euthanized and neutralized, with their owners to receive compensations from the state, according to law, reads the same release. 

The ANSVSA (National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority) representatives specified that the African Swine Fever doesn't affect people, for there is no risk for people to get the disease, but the virus has its impact at economic and social level instead.

