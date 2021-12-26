Anti-communist martyrs from December 1989 commemorated in Bucharest’s Revolution Square

A commemoration service was officiated on Wednesday in Bucharest’s Romanian Revolution Square. Prayers were offered for the martyrs who fought for freedom during the last days of the Nicolae Ceauşescu’s communist regime.

The religious ceremony was held after the state anthem.

“We have officiated a commemoration service for the maryrs of the Romanian December 1989 Revolution,” explained Father Gheorghe Dilirici, coordinator of Bucharest’s state cemetery priests.

“32 years ago, this place was filled with people, most of them young, who came to shout their legitimate wish that the Romanian people be free. Many of them gave their life here, becoming martyrs,” declared the priest for Radio Trinitas.

The ceremony concluded with a deposing of memorial wreaths.

The event was attended by state authorities, participants in the December 1989 street movements and relatives of the victims of the Revolution.