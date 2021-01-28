Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 38,692 immunized person in last 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the last 24 hours, 38,692 people have been immunized, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations.

Of those vaccinated on the last day, 20,917 received one dose and 17,775 two doses.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 534,346 people have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 459,296 with one dose and 75,050 with two doses.Those vaccinated in the last 24 hours received 96 common and minor reactions, of which 15 were local and 81 general.As of December 27, 2020, 1,480 common and minor reactions were recorded at the level of vaccination centers, of which 418 local reactions with pain at the injection site, 1,062 general reactions - fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, allergies of rash type. Two side effects are under investigation.The opening hours of the vaccination centers end at 20:00, which is why the number of vaccinations conducted between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in the next day's report.