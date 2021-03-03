Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 38,695 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for anti-COVID vaccination (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 38,695 vaccine doses administered, of which 30,006 - Pfizer and 8,679 - AstraZeneca and 10 from Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry, as reported by AGERPRES.

CNCAV shows that 38,069 people were immunized with the first shot, and 629 people with the second shot.

Until now, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 1,641,874 doses administered to a number of 1,022,066 people, of which 402,267 with one dose and 619,809 with the second dose.

In the last 24 hours there were 131 adverse reactions recorded (28 - Pfizer, 3 - Moderna and 100 - AstraZeneca) of which 5 local types and 126 general types. Since the beginning of the immunization, there occurred 5,718 adverse reactions to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.