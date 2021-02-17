Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 43,319 people immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that within the last 24 hours there were 43,319 vaccine doses administered, of which 28,615 - Pfizer, 5,372 - Moderna and 9,332 from AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

According to CNCAV, 19,180 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 24,139 people received the second dose.

Until now, since the debut of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there were 1,240,408 vaccines administered to a number of 734,928 people, of which 229,139 with one dose, and 505,480 with the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours there were 164 common and minor adverse reactions recorded, of which 14 local and 150 general type.

Since the beginning of the immunization, there were 3,234 adverse reactions recorded for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Of these, 601 are local type reactions and 2,633 general reactions.

Furthermore, 8 adverse effects are still being investigated.