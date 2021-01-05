Anti-COVID vaccination: There are no contraindications for people with immunodepression

The chairman of the National Committee for coordinating activities regarding anti-COVID vaccination, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, declared, on Tuesday, that in the case of people with immunodepression there are no contraindications, but the level of protection they will have is not known.

"In the case of the vaccine against COVID-19, there is no specification regarding whether or not there are contraindications for this category of people, however, what we do not know and what it is specified, including in the recommendations from the summary of the product's characteristics, we cannot anticipate the level of protection the patient will have after the vaccine, given that the immunity and organism's answer is deficient," Gheorghita explained, in a press conference, at Victoria Palace.

Asked if cancer patients or with coagulation issues can vaccinate, Dr. Gheorghita replied that for the people who are under an anti-coagulation treatment the size of the needle for administering the vaccine is very small, so the trauma that it produces is insignificant.

"Still, out of precaution, for the patients who have severe coagulation problems, we must delay administering the vaccine and in collaboration with the cardiologist or hematologist, we will take the right decision for the said patient," Valeriu Gheorghita specified.

"The data from the studies show that people from the over 60-65 year old category registered a smaller number of adverse reactions, as opposed to the younger group, because we are speaking of a different type of immune response, basically a reactogenicity and a much more emphasized response of the younger people's immune systems. Younger people register more often a local discomfort, more often in the place of administering the vaccine, than people of over 60."

Valeriu Gheroghita informed that persons who do not have a health insurance can also benefit from the anti-COVID vaccine.