Anti-graft chief prosecutor pick Voineag interviewed for appointment

Marius-Ionut Voineag, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu's pick for chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), will be interviewed today for final appointment by the Prosecution Section of the Supreme Council of the Magistrates (CSM).

The section will issue a reasoned advisory opinion.

February 20-23, the prosecutors vying for officials positions were interviewed by the justice minister and an official panel on the projects regarding the exercise of the specific duties of the management position for which they were applying; their managerial and communication skills were tested and how they relate to the values of the profession and the positions they were seeking.