Antonel Tanase: We want to rebuild trust in state institutions by digitizing, computerizing public administration

Digital Romania is a major target for the Government and we practically want to rebuild trust in state institutions by digitizing and computerizing public administration, Antonel Tanase, Secretary General of the Government, said on Tuesday at the launch conference of the National Council for Digital Transformation (CNTD), according to AGERPRES.

"Digital Romania is not only a beautiful concept for the Government, but it is a major target. Also, the implementation of the digitization process that will be the basis of our development project of Romania is even more important in these very difficult moments that the country and the world are going through. We want to rebuild trust in state institutions through the digitization and computerization of public administration, which requires a strong partnership between the public sector and the private, academic and associative milieu. Digitization is an absolute priority for the Government, and in the next period the preparation of the launch of the procurement procedures for all that means digital applications for computerization of the public administration is important," said Tanase.

He added that "we do not need to digitize bureaucracy, we need to streamline processes."

The Romanian Digitization Authority (ADR) launched on Tuesday the National Council for Digital Transformation (CNTD), an advisory structure regulated by Government Decision 89/2020.