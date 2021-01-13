APIA authorizes payments worth 2.09 B euro to 760,465 farmers

The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) has authorized the payment of 2.09 billion euros to 760,465 farmers as subsidies for 2020, the institution informed on Wednesday.

"The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) continues to authorize regular payments under the 2020 Campaign, with payments authorized so far to 760,465 farmers, representing 92.64 per cent of the total number of eligible farmers who submitted a single payment request for the 2020 Campaign. The total amount authorized for payment is 2.09 billion euros," the same source mentioned.

Thus, out of the total amount authorized for payment, about 1.66 billion euros come from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), 365.85 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), and 72.72 million euro co-financing from the National Budget (BN1).