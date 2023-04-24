Apostolic Nuncio Miguel Maury Buendia on farewell visit to Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry's Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniela Gitman welcomed on Monday Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia, Apostolic Nuncio to Romania and doyen of the diplomatic corps, on a farewell visit, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The Romanian senior official emphasized that "the apostolic visit to Romania of His Holiness Pope Francis in 2019 was a landmark in the history of bilateral relations" and expressed appreciation for the message of hope, peace, dialogue and concord conveyed by Pope Francis to the Romanian people during the visit, but also for His Holiness spending three days in our country, during which time he visited the three main historical regions of Romania, the cited source said.

Daniela Gitman noted the importance of the constant and firm commitment of His Holiness to promoting dialogue, understanding and peace, as well as the global contribution of the Catholic Church to combating the serious contemporary challenges that affect many countries, by alleviating the worldwide suffering caused by poverty, hunger, migration, human trafficking or armed conflicts, efforts fully shared by Romania as well.

At the same time, the Secretary of State thanked for the contribution of the Catholic Church to the integration of Romanian communities abroad with the societies of their states of residence, and reiterated the gratitude of the Romanian authorities for Pope Francis' gestures of solidarity towards the Romanian people during the COVID-19 pandemic, through the medical donations to Romanian hospitals.

With regard to the conflict in Ukraine, both officials emphasized the very important contribution of the Catholic Church's charity organizations at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, as well as in the Republic of Moldova, in support of Ukrainian refugees.

The Romanian Secretary of State expressed appreciation for the constant commitment of His Eminence Monsenior Miguel Maury Buendia to supporting the Republic of Moldova, especially considering the multiple challenges this state is facing amid the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine. AGERPRES