Approximately 1,200 volunteers to participate in COVID vaccination Marathon in Bucharest

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will participate in the Marathon of COVID vaccination that will take place in Bucharest, between May 7 and 10, at the Palace Hall and at the National Library, announced on Wednesday the rector of the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF), Viorel Jinga.

He told a press conference that it is about 260 doctors, 300 nurses, 135 resident doctors and 500 students.

"We provide vaccination for 24 hours a day in three days, with small technical cleaning breaks, in the two locations - at the Palace Hall, where there are 40 vaccination offices, and at the National Library, where there are ten vaccination offices. A total of 50 vaccination flows, operated by about 1,200 volunteers. They are volunteers, they are not paid. The event is supported by the College of Physicians of Bucharest, by the Order of Nurses from Bucharest, with help from the Capital City Hall," Jinga explained.

According to the rector of UMF, the action will start on May 7, at 16.00, and will end on May 10, at 8.00, but if there are more people in the line who want to be vaccinated, they will also be immunized, agerpres.ro confirms.