Approximately 465,000 persons have crossed border on Sunday

Approximately 465,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 113,400 means of transportation, have carried out control formalities at border crossing points nationwide, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

As many as 245,202 persons were inbound, including 12,794 Ukrainian nationals (going up by 2.57% from the previous day).

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), until August 7, at 24:00, 1,851,048 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 84 illegal deeds (30 infractions and 54 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other stuff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 75,000. Fines worth over 30,000 RON were issued.

IGPF also informs that in the last 24 hours, 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal conditions were denied entry into Romania, while 43 Romanian citizens were denied exit, because of various legal reasons.AGERPRES