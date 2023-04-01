April 1 in history

National Day in memory of Romanian victims of massacres at Fantana Alba and other areas, of the deportations and famine organized by the Soviet totalitarian regime in Northern Bucovina and the whole Bessarabia

1784 - Audience of rioter Horea to Emperor Joseph II, where the first presented the latter the situation of the peasants of Transylvania

1859 - Double election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza as ruler of Wallachia and Moldova is recognized by France, Great Britain, Russia, Prussia and the Kingdom of Sardinia at the Conference of representatives of the Guarantor States in Paris (26 March / 7 April)

1866 - The Romanian Literary Society, currently known as the Romanian Academy is established

1877 - The Crown Council decides to signing a Convention with Russia which would regulate the crossing of the Russian Army through Romania in case of a Russian-Turkish war in the Balkans

1888 - Birth of philosopher Mircea Florian, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. 31 October 1960)

1900 - Birth of Alexandru A. Philippide, writer and translator, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 8 February 1979)

1904 - Romania accedes to the International Convention on the Technical Unit of Iron Roads, concluded in Bern, on 3/15 May 1866 (also amended in Bern, on 5/18 May 1907 and on 1/14 Dec. 1912)

1910 - The Historical Commission of Romania is established for the publication in critical editions of the Romanian chronicles and other sources, by the Law of 20 Feb. / 5 March. (1/14)

1919 - Romania switches to the Gregorian (Western) calendar, adopted through a Decree-Law on 5 March 1919. 1 April becomes 14 April

1921 - The Institute of Serums and Vaccines Dr. I. Cantacuzino is founded in Bucharest, currently the National Institute of Medical-Military Research and Development Cantacuzino

1939 - Birth of actor, director Catalin Naum, founder of 'Podul' Student Theatre (d. 9 May 2013)

1940 - Birth of Dan Farcas, mathematician, computer scientist, writer, Romanian researcher of the UFO phenomenon and of extraterrestrial civilizations

1944 - Birth of Cornel Patrichi, actor, ballet dancer and choreographer (d. 5 April 2016)

1949 - The foundation of the Barbu Lautaru folk music orchestra

1952 - Death of art historian Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcas, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 23 April 1872)

1957 - The Museum of Romanian Literature is founded in Bucharest, led by the critic and literary historian Perpessicius. It is inaugurated on June 1, 1957

1959 - Birth of Helmuth Duckadam, image president of the soccer club FC Steaua Bucharest, former goalkeeper of the said team, winner of the European Champions Cup with Steaua Bucharest (1986, entered the Book of Records for defending 4 penalty kicks)

1962 - Birth of Anca Damian, image operator, film director and producer

1962 - Death of painter Camil Ressu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 January 1880)

1978 - Birth of actress Ana-Maria Marinca

1988 - Death of literary historian Augustin Z.N. Pop (b. 30 August 1910)

1995 - Romanian boxer Mihai Leu becomes world welterweight champion (66.678 kg), WBO professional version

2003 - Death of actor Mihai Mereuta (b. 29 November 1924)

2008 - The U.S. President, George W. Bush, accompanied by his wife, Laura Bush, in Romania to participate in the NATO Summit in Bucharest, performing on this occasion an official visit, during which he has consultations with President Traian Basescu, in Neptun seaside spa

2008 - Nine heads of state and government, in Romania for the NATO Summit, participate in the Transatlantic Forum organized by the German Marshall Fund, with the support of the MAE and Chatham House. Among the heads of state and government who gave speeches at this conference are the President of Romania, Traian Basescu, the President of Georgia, Mihail Saakasvili, the Croatian Prime Minister, Ivo Sanader, the Latvian President, Valdis Zatlers, the Afghan President, Hamid Karzai, the Estonian President, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper

2008 - Death of painter, director of animated painting films Sabin Balasa (b. 17 June 1932)

2011 - Consecration ceremony of a trinity monument dedicated to memory of the massacre victims at Fantana Alba, at the entrance gate of Putna Monastery, 70 years after the tragic event

2015 - Death of former referee Nicolae Rainea (b. 19 November 1933).