Arad: Eight migrants from Syria and Kyrgyzstan caught hidden in trucks at border

Eight migrants from Syria and Kyrgyzstan were caught by Arad border police as they attempted to leave the country illegally, hidden in vehicles checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point.

Three migrants were found in a car registered in Bulgaria on its way to Germany, driven by a Bulgarian accompanied by a country fellow man.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, three foreign nationals were found hidden in a specially arranged place, between the back seat and the space meant for the luggage. The persons were taken and transported to the headquarters of the police for research where, following the checks, the border guards determined that there were two Syrian citizens and one Kyrgyz citizen," the border police said on Thursday.

Also in Nadlac II, five migrants were discovered in a minibus driven by a Bulgarian. They are Syrians and were hiding in a specially arranged place, between the back seat and the cargo space.

Migrants risk being prosecuted for attempting to cross the state border illegally, and drivers for migrant trafficking.