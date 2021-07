Seven Afghan migrants have been caught when attempting to illegally cross the border to Hungary hidden in a truck, while another migrant, and Algerian, tried to walk to the neighbouring country, by crossing a field, Agerpres informs.

The truck, which was checked at the Varsand border crossing point was driven by a Greek citizen who, according to the delivery note, was supposed to transport various products to the Czech Republic.

In both cases, the border policemen are conducting investigations.