Arad: Traffic restrictions on Hungary's territory for trucks, during period of Catholic Pentecost

Hungary will not allow access of trucks with a capacity larger than 7.5 tons on the country's territory during the period of the Catholic Pentecost, from Saturday, 23:00 hrs, until Monday, 23:00 (Romania's time), informed, on Friday, the Arad Border Police.

According to the quoted source, the authorities of the neighboring state have notified the Romanian authorities that during the period of the application of restrictions, the truck drivers will be obligated to station in the specially arranged parking spots, because they are not allow to travel on public roads in Hungary.

The Romanian and Hungarian border police officers will carry out joint measures in order to streamline traffic after restrictions are lifted.

Passenger and vehicle traffic through the border points will be carried out in normal conditions.

The Border Police recommends truck drivers to head not only towards the large border crossing points after the restrictions are lifted, in order to avoid the traffic and forming large truck columns.

At the Hungarian border, trucks can transit PTF Nadlac I, Nadlac II, PTF Varsand and PTF Turnu - in the county of Arad, PTF Bors I, Bors II and PTF Salonta - in Bihor and PTF Petea - in Satu Mare, reports agerpres.