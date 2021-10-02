Arafat: AUR rally to be handled at public order level; rally that I know doesn't have approval

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said in connection with the protest announced for Saturday in Bucharest by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives that "it is a situation that will be managed at the level of public order", adding that as far as he knows, the demonstration "has no approval".

He was asked about the fact that there could be more than 100 participants in the AUR rally announced for Saturday in Bucharest, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The rule is the rule, it's a rally that I know doesn't have approval, but here, already, my law enforcement colleagues know what measures are being taken, how the situation is being handled. Anyway we cannot ask people who are discontent, either with vaccine or anything to have a vaccine, so this is a situation that will be managed at the level of public order," Raed Arafat told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government.