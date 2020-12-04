Arafat: People returning to country not to be quarantined if infected in last 90 days

The Government has decided that people returning to the country from areas that require quarantine will not be quarantined if they have been infected in the last 90 days and can prove this with a medical document, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior, head of Emergencies Department, Raed Arafat announced.

"Today, the National Emergencies Committee (CNSU) decision based on which the amendment to the Government's Decision regarding the state of alert was adopted. Also introduced in the CNSU decision was an approved request, by which the persons returning to the country from the areas that require quarantine will not be subject to quarantine if they have been infected in the last 90 days and can prove this by a medical certificate, provided that the infection is not detected in the last 14 days, of course," Arafat said at the end of the Government's meeting.

He added that the measure was taken to avoid quarantine of people who have been infected with the SAR-CoV-2 virus in the last 90 days and have a medical certificate that can prove this, provided it is not within 14 days of isolation.