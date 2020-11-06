Arafat: We expect increase in COVID cases; if measures correctly applied, a drop to occur in 30 days

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, stated on Friday that, currently, the authorities are expecting the number of COVID-19 cases to rise, adding, however, that depending on the degree of correctness in applying the new measures approved by the Government, in 30 days a drop of infections is expected.

"At this moment, we expect the rise to continue. So, I cannot tell you that I expect it to drop, but the measures that were taken, plus these measures, we hope will lead to a stabilization and a start to decrease. These measures can be supplemented by other measures in areas, where, of course, the situation is graver than in others and where additional measures are required, that's not canceled, such measures remain in force," said Raed Arafat at the Victoria Palace.

He emphasized that after the discussions had with epidemiologists, it was established that the new measures that were adopted on Thursday evening by the Government be imposed for 30 days, in order for them to have effect.

"So we can evaluate their impact and that's why they're not for 14 days, but for 30 days, so we can be certain that we have something to evaluate at 30 days, so they're at least two cycles of 14 days, at least. Our effort, all our effort, maybe it will indeed lead to a decrease in incidence. Together we can, truly, if we implement these measures correctly, to see in a month a drop," said Arafat.