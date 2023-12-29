Arafat:Law change dissociating guest comfort from safety allowed for Ferma Dacilor tragedy to happen

Head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat said on Friday, speaking of the broader circumstances that allowed for the tragedy at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Tohani to happen, that a legislative change from 2011 has dissociated the part related to the classification of a hospitality facility in terms of the guests' comfort from the part of licensing the construction, thus creating a loophole the administrator of the facility was quick to use. (On December 26, a fire broke out at the traditionally themed inn, killing 7 and leaving one still unaccounted for - Ed. note).

"I had a discussion with the minister of tourism, as we should get the entire picture of the situation that was created, (...) and I'd like to emphasize that at that time, the Emergency Management Inspectorate opposed this measure. Yet despite this opposition, the measure moved on, but as an expert you know what it means when they go ahead and remove the safety requirements, when they dissociate the classification part of a facility from the construction licensing part which also includes the fire and safety licenses, everything. This means that there is a risk that some will abuse the situation, which is exactly what happened at Ferma Dacilor, i.e. the owner says 'I have a one-star rating', but at the same time he doesn't have the rest of the documents. This could mislead someone, because they think that if it has one star, or two stars, it's OK. No one is aware anymore of the fact that the legislative amendment from 2011 has dissociated comfort from safety, which is inadmissible," Raed Arafat told a press conference at the Ministry of the Interior.

He added that ISU wants to reverse the situation to before 2011 and that they will work with representatives of the Tourism Ministry to regulate this anomaly.