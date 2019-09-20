'Arest', 'La Gomera' and 'Monsters' movies to be screened at White Night of the Romanian Films

"Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "La Gomera" directed by Corneliu Porumboiu and "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu are among the movies to be screened on Friday evening in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, within the White Night of the Romanian Films, a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES informs.

The event takes place in nine places of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The screening at the White Night of the Romanian Films will start in Bucharest at 18:00hrs and end after 02:00hrs. At the end of the screenings, the viewers will have the opportunity to meet one of the actors and the directors of the most anticipated movies of the fall.Thus, in Bucharest, actors Rodica Lazar, George Pistereanu and Istvan Teglas will respond to the audience's curiosity after the screening of "La Gomera," the new movie of Corneliu Porumboiu, to be presented at the National Theater.Actor Iulian Postelnicu will speak about his role in "Arest," after the movie will be screened at the "Elvire Poppesco" Cinema.In respect to the outdoor screening spaces, the viewers will have blankets at their disposal and, in case bad weather doesn't allow it, the screenings will be moved indoors, the organisers announced.The Cluj residents will watch, at the Victoria Cinema, as of 19:30hrs until morning, the following movies: "Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu and "Parking" directed by Tudor Giurgiu.The White Night of the Romanian Films is an event organised by the Film and Urban Culture Association, with the support of the National Cinematography Center. More details can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the event.