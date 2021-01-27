ARIR: 15 listed companies receive over 9 VEKTOR 2020 evaluation, double from 2019

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) published for the VEKTOR indicator for the second time, for the companies listed in the Regulated Market within the Bucharest Stock Exchanges (BVB)'s website.

According to ARIR, VEKTOR is the communication indicator with investors for the companies listed in the stock exchange and is calculated based on a methodology which includes 15 criteria, in line with the best international practices in relation with the investors (IR). 77 companies were noted as receiving a score from 0 (reduced communication) to 10 (excellent communication).

The companies which obtained the highest VEKTOR indicator were present during an online event. The 15 companies that received a over 9 rating are: Antibiotice, Banca Transilvania, Nuclearelectrica, Purcari, Teraplast, ALRO, Electrica SA, Farmaceutica Remedia, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, Bucharest Stock Exchange, BRK Financial Group, Propriety Fund, Medlife and Transgaz.

The VEKTOR indicator was calculated by ARIR for the first time in 2019.

"The analysis and evaluation of available public information, of the website and the investor's relationship section (IR) were done by ARIR and a project committee, made up of 10 people (corporate governance analysts, IR professionals, the academic sector, non-financial reporting consultants) during the period of November 21 and December 15, 2020," the ARIR representatives say.

Furthermore, the evaluation process was audited in January by Mazars, with an experience of over 25 years in the Romanian market.

ARIR is a non-governmental and non-profit organization which was founded with the purpose of offering current and potential issuers a platform for the professionals' development in their relation with the investors (IR) and contribute to the implementation and best practices in communication with the investors and also in the corporate governance.

The organization was founded in 2018 and has among its members listed companies, companies with a potential of becoming listed companies, fund administrators, professionals in the relation with investors, as well as consultants.