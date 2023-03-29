Armark to auction Rodin's 'Kiss' variant at EUR 80,000 starting price

A variant of the sculpture "The Kiss" by Auguste Rodin - one of the most emblematic representatives of universal sculpture - will be auctioned on Wednesday by Casa Artmark, at a starting price of EUR 80,000.

According to Artmark, Auguste Rodin created the work "The Kiss" in 1889, in marble, for the Universal Exhibition in Paris, commissioned by the French Ministry of Culture, after having previously, since 1882, tested various variants and poses of the theme (initially as a relief of the monumental sculpture of the Gates of Hell). Rodin subsequently recalibrated the now-famous sculpture into several variations in height, which he cast in bronze, with the help of Emile Leblanc Barbedienne, in several examples, one of which is the one featured in the spring Artmark auction, told Agerpres.

Most of the items are held in major art museums around the world, and some in private collections have sold in recent years at auctions for hundreds of thousands or even millions of euros. In 2018, one of the UK's leading auction houses managed to sell a bronze example for EUR 14 million.

The lot in Bucharest and up for auction is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity issued recently, in 2022, by the Auguste Rodin Committee, which precisely identifies the specimen and states that the find will soon be included in the new edition of the Auguste Rodin Reasoned Catalogue (Catalogue Critique de l'oeuvre Sculpte d'Auguste Rodin).

Considered one of the most famous sculptures in the world, the work was inspired by the love story between Paolo Malatesta and Francesca da Rimini, two characters from Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy," who were caught kissing by Francesca's husband, killed and condemned to spend eternity in hell.

Artmark says that the work comes from the family collection of Colonel Nicolae Ionescu, an officer in the Royal Army.

The highest priced work in the auction is Nicolae Tonitza's "Circus World," estimated at EUR 90,000 - 160,000. "Girl with a Pink Bow" and "Three Brothers" - also by Tonitza - will be offered for sale at an estimated price of EUR 70,000 - 120,000 each.

Also up for auction at high prices are "Elisabeta Doamna in biroul sau" by Nicolae Grigorescu, at EUR 40,000 - 75,000, "Odihna" and "Intoarcerea de la targ" by Nicolae Grigorescu, "Vedere din Balcic" by Francisc Sirato and "Natura statica cu pepeni si struguri" by Alexandru Ciucurencu, each at EUR 15,000 - 25,000.

The session also includes the watercolour "Veduta dobrogeana" by Cecilia Cutescu-Storck, from the collection of Princess Elisabeta, daughter of Queen Maria and future Queen of Greece. The work, which bears the Princess's cipher on the reverse and which participated in the "Young Artists" exhibition in 1916, is being auctioned at a starting price of EUR 900.

Also present is the sculpture "Arcas in repaos" (Resting Archer) made in bronze by Ion Jalea, with a starting price of EUR 5,000. The stone version of the "Arcas" (Archer) model, sculpted in 1926, is in front of the "Ion Jalea" Museum in Constanta.

"Spring Auction. The 500th Anniversary Auction (Part I)" will take place on Wednesday at 19:00. at the InterContinental Athenee Palace, "Regina Maria" Hall, and brings together 151 works of art.