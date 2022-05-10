Around thousand people greet Royal Train in Ploiesti Sud Railway Station

The Royal Train on Tuesday was greeted in the Ploiesti Sud Railway Station by about a thousand people of all ages, including officials, who were waiting for the train carrying the insignia of the Royal House of Romania, Agerpres reports.

The Royal Train makes a symbolic journey on Tuesday on the King's Day and the National Independence Day. It left the Baneasa Royal Station and has scheduled stops in four counties - Prahova, Buzau, Braila and Galati.The first stop was in Ploiesti Sud Railway Station, where around a thousand people waited for the Royal Train and the representatives of the Royal House - the Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, Prince Radu and Princess Sofia.Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by Ploiesti Mayor Andrei Volosevici, Deputy Mayor Dan Nicodim and Deputy Prefect Emil Draganescu, and the event was attended by other representatives of local public authorities, as well as representatives of the Romanian Red Cross.They were welcomed with songs on the platform of the station in Ploiesti like "Marsul Carol I" [Carol I March - editor's note] and "Luarea Plevnei [The Conquering of Plevna - editor's note], and Their Highnesses were served with the traditional salt and bread.During their stay in Ploiesti, Their Royal Highnesses saluted the crowd who wished them "Many happy returns of the day!," some shouting "Long live Romania," "Long live our Queen," "The monarchy saves Romania." Many of those present showed the tricolor, the flag of the Royal House of Romania and photos with its members.When the train left the station, the participants in the event applauded and sang "Long Live."According to the official schedule, the next stop will be in Buzau Station, at 1.31 pm, the third stop of the Royal Train will take place in the Braila Station, at 3.24 pm, and the last stop will take place in the Galati Station, at 4:14 pm pm.All these events are open to the public and the press. After the closing ceremony in Galati, the Royal Train will be open to the public for two hours.