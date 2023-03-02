Arrears to general consolidated budget up 3.36pct in Jan 2023

The arrears to the general consolidated budget increased by 3.36pct, in January 2023, compared to the previous month, up to 292.11 million RON, from 282.59 million RON, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF).

Arrears over 90 days decreased by 17pct, from 66.4 million RON to 55.1 million RON, those over 120 days increased by 5.6pct, from 167.8 million RON, in December 2022, to 177.2 million RON, in January 2023. At the same time, arrears over 360 days rose from 48.3 million RON to 59.7 million RON (+23.6pct), told Agerpres.

According to the same source, in terms of local budgets, arrears increased by 3.12pct, from 264.55 million RON (in December 2022) to 272.83 million RON (in January 2023).

Debts over 90 days decreased by 19.3pct, down to 50.6 million lei, those over 120 days increased by 5.38pct, up to 172.2 million lei, while arrears over 360 days surged 29.8pct, up to 50 million RON.

In the "State and Autonomous Budgets" chapter, arrears increased from 18.04 million RON in December 2022, up to 19.28 million lei, in January 2023 (+6.8pct).

Arrears over 90 days increased by 18.4pct, up to 4.5 million lei, those over 120 days increased by 13.6pct, up to 5 million lei, and those over 360 days they stagnated at 9.8 million RON.