Arrears to Romania's aggregate national budget increase by 37.6pct in August 2022

The arrears to Romania's aggregate national budget increased by 37.6% in August 2022 on a monthly basis, to 305.78 million lei, from 222.18 million lei, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF).

Arrears over 90 days increased by 72.8%, from 83.9 million lei to 145 million lei, while arrears over 120 days increased by 32.1%, from 78.5 million lei in July to 103.7 million lei in August 2022. Conversely, arrears over 360 days decreased from 59.7 million lei to 57 million lei (-4.53%), told Agerpres.

According to the ministry, in terms of the local budgets, arrears increased by 40.6%, from 204.66 million lei in July to 287.86 million lei in August.

Arrears over 90 days increased by 75%, to 141.5 million lei, those over 120 days increased by 33.5%, to 100.8 million lei, while arrears of more than 360 days decreased by 5.4%, to 45.6 million lei.

Arrears to autonomous public entities increased from 17.52 million lei in July to 17.92 million lei in August 2022 (+2.28%).

Arrears over 90 days increased by 20%, to 3.6 million lei, those over 120 days levelled off at 3 million lei, and those over 360 days decreased by 0.87%, to 11.4 million lei.