Arrivals in accomodation units, up 34.8pct in June

Arrivals in tourist reception structures increased by 34.8% in June, compared to the same month last year, while overnight stays were 27.9% more, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday.

Thus, the arrivals registered in tourist reception structures in June 2022 totaled 1.085 million people, an increase of 34.8% compared to those in June 2021, Agerpres

In the total number of arrivals, in June 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 85.9%, and the arrivals of foreign tourists 14.1%.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures in June 2022 totaled over 2.35 million, an increase of 27.9% compared to June 2021.

In the total number of overnight stays, in June 2022, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 85.8%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 14.2%.

The average length of stay in June 2022 was 2.2 days, both for Romanian and foreign tourists. The net use index of tourist accommodation places in June 2022 was 30.9% of total tourist accommodation structures, up by 5.8 percentage points compared to June 2021.

INS data show that the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at the border points, in June 2022 totaled 1.183 million people, an increase of 75.8% compared to June 2021, while the departures of Romanian visitors abroad totaled the mentioned period 1.699 million people, increasing by 50.4% compared to June 2021.

In the first six months of this year, the arrivals registered in tourist reception structures totaled 4.432 million people, an increase of 35.4% compared to the same period last year. Among the total number of arrivals, between January 1 and June 30, 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 85.8%, while the arrivals of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 14.2%.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures between January 1 and June 30, 2022 totaled 8.823 million, an increase of 34.6% compared to the same period last year.

In the total number of overnight stays, in the first six months of the year, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist reception structures with accommodation functions represented 84.1%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 15.9%.

The average length of stay, between January 1 and June 30, 2022, was 2 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

In the first six months of 2022, the net use index of tourist accommodation places was 24.2% of total tourist accommodation structures, up by 5 percentage points compared to the similar period in 2021.