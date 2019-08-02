Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments at 5 ml-plus in H1, down 4.4 pct YoY

Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in H1 this year totaled 5.035 million, by 4.4 pct lower YoY, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

However, the number of tourist arrivals this June was 8.3 pct higher compared to the same month of the year before.Of the total number of arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments, Romanian tourists accounted for 78.7 percent, while foreign tourists represented 21.7 percent, with visitors from Europe accounting for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals (74 pct). Of this latter category, 84.7 percent hailed from EU states.Of the total number of foreign tourists who checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation units most came from Germany (114,200), Italy and Israel (92,100 each).There were more than 5.5 million incoming foreign visitors registered at border checkpoints, up 8.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. Departures of Romanian visitors abroad in the first six months of the year stood at 10.152 million, up 6 percent YoY.