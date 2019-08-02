 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments at 5 ml-plus in H1, down 4.4 pct YoY

enational.ro
plaja turisti

Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in H1 this year totaled 5.035 million, by 4.4 pct lower YoY, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

However, the number of tourist arrivals this June was 8.3 pct higher compared to the same month of the year before.

Of the total number of arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments, Romanian tourists accounted for 78.7 percent, while foreign tourists represented 21.7 percent, with visitors from Europe accounting for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals (74 pct). Of this latter category, 84.7 percent hailed from EU states.

Of the total number of foreign tourists who checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation units most came from Germany (114,200), Italy and Israel (92,100 each).

There were more than 5.5 million incoming foreign visitors registered at border checkpoints, up 8.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. Departures of Romanian visitors abroad in the first six months of the year stood at 10.152 million, up 6 percent YoY.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.