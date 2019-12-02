Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments, up 4.1pct in first ten months of year

Arrivals reported by Romania's tourist accommodation establishments totaled 11.531 million in the first ten months of this year, up 4.1 pct compared to the same period of last year, informs a press released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

During the mentioned period, out of the total number of arrivals, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units accounted for 79.7 pct, while the arrivals of foreign tourists represented 20.3 pct.Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments, the highest share was held by those in Europe (74.4 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of these 84.7 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union.Overnight stays with Romania's tourist accommodation units between January 1 and October 31 totaled 26.254 million, an increase of 5.7 pct compared to the same period last year.Of the total number of overnight stays, those of Romanian tourists in the tourist accommodation establishments accounted for 82.5 pct, while number of overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 17.5 pct.Regarding the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest share hailed from Europe (72.2 pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these 84.1 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union.The average length of stay was 2.4 days for Romanian tourists and 2 days for foreign tourists.The index of net use of accommodation units was 35.3 pct of the total tourist accommodation establishments, increasing by 2 percentage points.Higher indices of use of accommodation places were registered in hotels (44.1 pct), bungalows (32.4 pct), tourist villas (29.2 pct), accommodation spaces on ships (27.7 pct), hostels (26.2 pct), campsites (23.8 pct) and tourist boarding houses (22.9 pct).By counties, tourist arrivals in tourist accommodation units registered higher values in: Bucharest (1.721 million), Constanta (1.339 million), Brasov (1.186 million).Most arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments hailed from Germany, Israel, Italy, the USA, Hungary, France and the United Kingdom.The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania,registered at the border checkpoints, increased by 9.7 pct compared to the same period last year. The road and air transport means were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, representing 74.7 pct, and 22.7 pct, respectively of the total number of arrivals.