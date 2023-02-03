Arrivals in tourist accommodation units up 21.8pct in 2022

Arrivals in tourist accommodation units totaled 11.299 million people in 2022, an increase of 21.8pct compared to 2021, according to data released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Of the total number of arrivals in 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in accommodation units represented 86pct, while arrivals of foreign tourists accounted for 14pct. The overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation units in 2022 totaled 24.319 million, an increase of 17.8pct against 2021, told Agerpres.

Of the total number of overnight stays in 2022, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 85.8pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 14.2pct. The average length of stay in 2022 was 2.1 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The net usage index of tourist accommodation units was 30.1% of total tourist accommodation structures, in 2022, up 3.6pct compared to 2021.

By country, the most foreign tourists recorded by the tourist net usage index accommodation units in 2022 came from: Germany (173,500 people), Israel (150,500 people) and Italy (122,800 people).

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, as recorded at the border crossing points, accounted for 12.696 million people in 2022, an increase of 87pct compared to 2021. The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, as recorded at the border crossing points, meant 17.265 million people, in 2022, increasing by 48.3pct versus 2021.

The arrivals registered in tourist accommodation units in December 2022 totaled 807,200 people, an increase of 39.3pct compared to December 2021. Of the total number of arrivals, in December 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in accommodation units represented 84.2pct, and the arrivals of foreign tourists 15.8pct.

The overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation units in December 2022 totaled 1.562 million, an increase of 41.9pct compared to December 2021. Of the total number of overnight stays, in December 2022, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 81.6pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists accounted for 18.4pct.

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, as recorded at the border crossing points, in December 2022, totaled 1.036 million people, an increase of 89.6pct compared to December 2021. The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border crossing points, in December 2022, totaled 1.205 million people, an increase of 46.5pct compared to the same month of 2021.

Arrivals in apartments and rooms for rent registered in December 2022 totaled 72,200 people, an increase of 43.8pct compared to December 2021.

Of the total number of arrivals, in December 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in apartments and rooms for rent represented 89.6pct, while the arrivals of foreign tourists represented 10.4pct.

The overnight stays registered in apartments and rooms for rent in December 2022 totaled 142,300, an increase of 41.6pct compared to those in December 2021. Of the total number of overnights, in December 2022, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in apartments and rooms rented represented 87.8pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists meant a percentage of 12.2pct.

Arrivals in apartments and rooms for rent totaled 1.056 million people, in 2022, an increase of 40.0pct compared to 2021. Of the total number of arrivals, in 2022, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in apartments and rooms for rent represented 92.5pct, and the arrivals of foreign tourists 7.5pct.

Of the total number of overnight stays, in 2022, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in apartments and rooms for rent represented 92.2pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 7.8pct.