Arrivals in tourist reception facilities, down 39.5%, in September

The number of arrivals registered in the tourist accommodation establishments in September 2020 stood at 794,500, down by 39.5% compared to September 2019, foreign tourists representing 4.1%, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals in accommodation establishments (86.3% of the total foreign tourists), the vast majority being from the countries belonging to the European Union.

The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception units in September 2020 amounted to 1.912 million, down by 36.9% compared to those in September 2019.

Of the total number of overnight stays, in September 2020, Romanian visitors accounted for 96.2%, and foreigners - for the rest of 3.8%. Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' overnight stays (85.1% of the total foreign tourists), the vast majority being from the countries belonging to the European Union.

There were 399,500 incoming foreign visitors registered at border checkpoints in September 2020, down 66.2% compared to September 2019. Road and air means of transport were the most used for arrivals from abroad, representing 84.8%, respectively 12.2% of the total number of arrivals.

There were 895,000 departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints in September 2020, down 60.1% compared to September 2019. Road and air transport means were the most used for departures abroad, representing 68.0%, respectively 31.6% of the total number of departures.

Arrivals registered in the tourist reception facilities between January 1 and September 30, 2020 amounted to 5.161 million, down 50.6% compared to January 1, September 30, 2019. Of the total number of arrivals, between January 1 and September 30, 2020 the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist reception units represented 92.4%, while those of foreign tourists represented 7.6%. Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist reception facilities, the largest share was held by those from Europe (77.8% of the total foreign tourists), and of these 74.3% were from the countries belonging to the European Union.