Art collection of pharmacist Rene Zdrafcovici, put up for auction

The art collection of the pharmacist Rene Zdrafcovici will be auctioned on February 16, in a tribute event dedicated to the renowned collector organized by Artmark.

Rene Zdrafcovici was a military pharmacist, the head of the pharmacy within the Military Hospital between 1975-1990, but also a great art collector. He amassed, throughout his life, an impressive art collection, bringing together heritage paintings, period jewelry, carpets and rare icons, but also pieces of authorship silverware and glassware. Zdrafcovici started collecting in the '70s, firstly art furniture and pieces of authorship decorative art, and then modern Romanian painting and sculpture, with an emphasis on the great inter-war colorists, adding important paintings to the collection signed by Nicolae Tonitza, Gheorghe Petrascu, Dumitru Ghiata, Lucian Grigorescu or Samuel Mutzner.

According to Artmark, one of the most valuable works in the Rene Zdrafcovici collection is Curte Interioara La Venetia (Inner courtyard in Venice) signed by Gheorghe Petrascu. The work of art has the estimated price of 18,000-25,000 euros and participated in 2022 in the exhibition "Representative artistic values from Bucharest collections" at the Romanian National Museum - Museum of Art Collections. Another work signed by Gheorghe Petrascu is "Natura statica cu mere si ulcior" (Still Life with Apples and Jug), at an estimated price of 8,000-14,000 euros. The artwork was noticed by the critics of the time after participating in the personal exhibition of Gheorghe Petrascu at the Romanian Athenaeum, in 1913, being part of the 120 works exhibited at that time. Rene Zdrafcovici's collection also includes a splendid icon "Maica Domnului Cu Pruncul" (The Mother of God with the Child) painted by Gheorghe Tattarescu. The work, accomplished in 1869, has an estimated price of 3,500-5,500 euros.

From the collection of the pharmacist Rene Zdrafcovici, pieces of authorship furniture, silver objects signed by well-known craftsmen or painted Bohemian glass, recognized for centuries for its quality, as well as for its craftsmanship and often innovative design, are also for sale. An example is the collection of six Bohemian crystal glasses, with various decorations, which has a starting price of 300 euros. Bohemian crystal vessels, decorated with hunting or mythological symbols, with starting prices of 200 euros belong to the same category.

The auction of the art collection of pharmacist Rene Zdrafcovici will take place online, on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform, but also physically, at the Artmark House headquarters in 5 C.A. Rosetti Street.AGERPRES