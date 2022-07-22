ARTmania rock festival to take place in Sibiu Friday to Sunday

The 15th edition of the ARTmania Rock Festival kicks off on Friday, at 5:00 pm., in Piata Mare, in Sibiu.

According to a press release from the organizers, the anniversary edition brings music and arts fans three days of concerts, 14 international and Romanian bands and a series of cultural events and creative activities.

"At ARTmania Festival 2022, fans will be able to listen to some of the most popular artists of the moment in the Piata Mare in the old citadel of Sibiu: Mercyful Fate, Meshuggah, Transatlantic, Testament, Cult of Luna, Leprous, The Pineapple Thief, Stoned Jesus, The Vintage Caravan, plus Alternosfera, Bucovina, Dordeduh, Taine and the young band from Sibiu, Revolver," inform the organizers.

At the same time, the completion of this year's line-up was announced with the Ukrainians from Stoned Jesus, one of the most famous rock bands in Eastern Europe.

"With almost 500 live shows throughout their history, the band not only toured Europe and South America (twice), but also shared the stages of the biggest festivals with bands like Rammstein, The Prodigy, Ghost, Unkle, Slayer, Korn, The Offspring, Gojira, Dream Theater, Bring Me The Horizon and even with the legendary Black Sabbath. The trio was chosen as a support band by the iconic band Deep Purple for their 2018 concert in Kyiv, which was attended by 10,000 rock and metal fans," the organizers say.

The organizers also announced that subscriptions and daily tickets for the anniversary edition of the ARTmania Festival are available for sale both physically and online. All subscriptions purchased for the festival in the 2019-2021 period remain valid for the 2022 edition, without additional cost or other changes.