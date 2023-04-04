Artmark has rare icon collection up for sale

Romanian icons, some dating from the Romanian Renaissance between the rule of Matei Basarab and that of Constantin Brancoveanu, along with Greek and Russian icons will be put up for auction by Artmark on April 11.

According to the organizer, the icons are representative of the Orthodox religious art that has evolved in Eastern Europe since the 16th century and are the work of important schools of church painting in Scheii Brasovului, Salistea Sibiului, Caldarusani, but also Moscow and Saint Petersburg; many of them are signed, others are attributed to well-known icon painters.

One of the most important items is a large-size imperial icon on wood "The Mother of God with the Child (Tikhvinskaya)", an extremely rare worship piece belonging to the Russian school from the period of the first Tsar of Russia, Ivan IV "The Terrible" (1530-1584). The auction will start from the price of 4,000 euros.

An example of the iconographic mastery of the Transylvanian school is the 18th century imperial icon on carved wood "Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker", a collection item with a guide price of 2,000 euros.

The wooden icon "The Crucifixion of the Lord" is painted in the style of the traditional Greek school and represents the central panel of a triptych. The rare piece dating from the times of Matei Basarab - in the first half of the 17th century - will go under the hammer for at least 4,000 euros.

Painter Stefan Luchian's charcoal sketch of an icon also belongs to the lot on sale. The sketch of "Saint John the Apostle and Evangelist" has a start price of 600 euros.

The collection icons are exhibited at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace. The auction will take place on April 11, starting at 7:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Artmark House in C.A. Rosetti Street. AGERPRES