Artmark to hold auction of Romanian antique art items on Dec 8

An exhibition of Romanian antique art items reflecting the richness of the late Middle Ages Balkan culture north of the Danube will be on display next week, including collection items specific to the Romanian traditional household or from the religious walk of life, as well as ancient ceramic objects. The exhibits will be then auctioned off on December 8, Artmark announced in a release on Tuesday.

The highlight of the lot, having the highest starting price - 9,000 euros, yet far below its worth in a dedicated international auction, is an exceptional wine jug dated approximately 325 - 310 BC, to the classical period of Greek ceramics painted with mythological scenes, Artmark said.

The museum-grade piece is attributed to the famous White Sakkos Painter, an ancient artist whose real name is not known, but whose works can be seen in many museums of antiquities in Europe and the U.S. Working in one of the Greek colonies in the region of Apulia in southern Italy, probably at Canosa, the prolific White Sakkos Painter is recognized in history for his richly decorative style, Artmark notes.

The Small Auction of Ancient Romanian Art and Antiquities is scheduled for December 8 as of noon, exclusively on the Artmark live platform.