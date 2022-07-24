As many as 12,535 Ukrainians enter Romania on July 23

As many as 184,448 people entered Romania on Saturday, July 23, including 12,536 Ukrainian nationals, up 0.7% the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Saturday, about 351,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 87,900 means of transport, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict time), 1,671,847 Ukrainians entered Romania.