As many as 377 privately-run businesses so far provide COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

Senior official with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday that 377 privately-run businesses in Romania have so far provided COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees, with 100 mobile teams having travelled to the premises for the administration of vaccines.

"So far, we have 377 private operators, privately-run companies, of which 61 in the hospitality business. So today there are precisely 100 mobile teams that have travelled to those privately-run companies for vaccination. A total of 26,129 people were vaccinated. The top five counties with such business operators, same as last week, Brasov, 75 operators; Alba - 45; Hunedoara - 22; Bihor - 21; Galati - 19, and by the number of vaccinated staff at the premises of companies, the ranking also topped by Brasov County, 3,618, then Alba County- 2,290, and Maramures County - 2,374," Baciu told a news briefing at the Government House.

He said that this week another 50 business operators will start the vaccination of their employees and family members, including Siemens, AzoMures, ALRO Slatina, retail companies, the automotive industry, the processing industry.

As of May 17, Romania received 10,689,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and currently there is a stockpile of 1,639,814 doses, said Baciu.