As many as 6,329,788 COVID certificates, generated by October 25

Secretary of State Andrei Baciu with the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that by October 25, as many as 6,329,788 COVID digital certificates had been generated.

"Until October 25, 11:30 hrs, 6,329,788 certificates have been generated. The same ratio as before is being maintained, namely 23.64 percent are COVID certificates attesting vaccination," said Baciu.

According to him, 27 companies are currently carrying out immunization activities for employees and their families.

"Going further, as regards vaccination among private economic operators, there are already 636 companies that have carried out this activity, 95 in the field of HoReCa. This activity continues. We now have, at the moment, 27 companies that are vaccinating employees and their families," the secretary of state said.

Andrei Baciu stated that Romania has so far received 22,282,049 vaccine doses.