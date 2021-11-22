As many as 65,090 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours, 16,709 with first dose

As many as 65,090 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday.

As many as 16,709 people were given the first shot, 24,703 received the second shot, and 23,678 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,452,740 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,633,984 persons of whom 7,218,456 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,370,411 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 31 persons experienced side effects - 28 had whole-body reactions and three - a local reaction.

As many as 19,260 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,075 local and 17,185 systemic side effects.