As many as 65,173 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 16,810 as first-time recipients

As many as 65,173 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

As many as 16,810 people were given the first shot, 23,472 received the second shot, and 24,891 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,650,539 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,684,979 persons of whom 7,315,191 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,444,469 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 32 persons experienced side effects - 31 had whole-body reactions and one - a local reaction.

As many as 19,345 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,082 local and 17,263 systemic side effects.