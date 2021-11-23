As many as 66,539 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 17,497 as first-time recipients

As many as 66,539 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

As many as 17,497 people were given the first shot, 24,761 received the second shot, and 24,281 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 14,519,190 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,651,441 persons of whom 7,251,451 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,394,647 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 26 persons experienced side effects - 24 had whole-body reactions and two - a local reaction.

As many as 19,286 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,077 local and 17,209 systemic side effects.